City of Austin and TreeFolks hosting tree planting event on Jan. 8

The City of Austin is hosting a free tree planting event at Longhorn Shores on Jan. 8, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The City’s Community Tree Preservation Division and Watershed Protection Department are teaming up with TreeFolks and Keep Austin Beautiful to improve wildlife habitats, reduce erosion, and improve water quality in the Colorado River by planting tree seedlings.

TreeFolks is a non-profit organization within Travis County that works with Central Texas communities to plant trees and educate on urban-wildland reforestation efforts. The non-profit has planted 2.8 million trees in Central Texas, hoping to improve and enhance the environment.

All supplies needed for the "Ready, Set, Plant!" event will be provided by TreeFolks.

Those interested in volunteering should register for the event at www.treefolks.org/volunteering-with-treefolks/ready-set-plant/.

They will also be holding three additional tree planting events:

