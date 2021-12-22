Travis County offering free Christmas tree recycling

Travis County is offering its residents free Christmas tree recycling as a way to give their trees another life.

There will be four different drop-off locations for those interesting in recycling their tree. The drop-off sites will be open from Dec. 26-Jan. 10.

Drop-off locations are available Sunday, December 26 through Monday, January 10 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tree Drop-off Locations

West Service Center: 4501 FM 620 in Austin

Del Valle Adult Softball Complex: 3614 FM 973 in Del Valle

Collection Center: 2625 Woodall Dr. in Leander

East Service Center: 6011 Blue Bluff in Austin

The county is asking that residents follow the disposal requirements listed below to ensure trees can be mulched and recycled. There is no charge for Christmas tree recycling drop-offs for Travis County residents.

Tree Disposal Requirements

Only natural trees are accepted (no plastic/artificial trees)

Remove all ornaments, decorations, lights, and tree stands

Remove all nails, staples, and metal

Trees sprayed with flocking or artificial snow are not accepted

Do not place the tree in a "tree bag" or any plastic bag

Trees taller than 6 ft must be cut in half

Click here for a map of Travis County tree drop-off locations, or visit the City of Austin’s Tree Recycling webpage for a list of drop-off locations in the region.

City of Austin curbside customers can recycle their trees by leaving them at the curb on their composting or yard trimmings collection day. All other Austin residents can drop trees off at Zilker Park. For more information on Zilker Park drop-off, additional alternative drop-offs, and volunteer opportunities, click here .

Holiday lights recycling is also available at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center at 2514 Business Center Dr. They can also accept packaging such as Styrofoam and cardboard. For more information, click here. You can also search for drop-off locations near you using the Travis County Drop-off Locator.

