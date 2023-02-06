Contract crews join City of Austin to help pick up trash, debris

The City of Austin has resumed its regular collection of trash, recycling, and composting, bulk and brush collections.

And, three contract crews are working alongside City staff to get the job done faster.

The City is asking people to compost as much spoiled food as possible in the green cart and recycle empty plastic, glass, and metal containers in the blue recycling cart. Remember to keep waxy paper, plastic wrap and Styrofoam packaging out of your green and blue carts.

The City says there are some ways you can help them speed up the cleanup process and keep workers safe:

Follow set-out guidelines as closely as you can. We realize there may be space limitations, but the guidelines make it possible for us to collect the material with that equipment.

Clear unnecessary items out of the roadways to allow our trucks to pass through and collect the debris at the curb.

Slow down to get around. As always, we're asking Austin drivers to please drive slowly when approaching City vehicles and to be alert to potential field employees working on the street.

ARR customers can request a collection of large tree limbs due to the storm by calling 3-1-1 (or 512-974-2000) or submitting a storm debris collection request through the Austin 3-1-1 mobile app or at austin311.org.

Limbs should be at the curb ready for collection. ARR crews will assess and collect them as soon as possible.