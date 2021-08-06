City of Austin investigating potential harmful algae in Bull Creek
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin says it is investigating after it received a report that a person had developed symptoms that could be associated with exposure to harmful algae after playing in Bull Creek.
The city says it cannot confirm the presence of the harmful algae at Bull Creek nor whether the person's illness was caused by exposure. While the creek does "not have any obvious signs of harmful algae," the city took algae and water samples Friday morning and expects to receive preliminary lab results next week.
Cyanobacteria, or blue green algae, occurs naturally in Central Texas waterways, says the city. Some species can produce toxins under certain conditions. It is impossible to tell if toxins are present by looking at algae, so the city warns residents to assume that all algae may have toxins and avoid direct contact.
The city also advises people and pets to avoid warm, stagnant water and steer clear of any discolored or foul-smelling water. People and pets should also avoid swimming for a few days after heavy rainfall when bacteria levels tend to be higher.
Toxins were first detected in algae in Lady Bird Lake in 2019. The City of Austin ordered specialized lab tests after being told that a dog died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake.
The city says it is currently monitoring Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin for harmful algae every other week and has detected low levels of dihydroanatoxin in algae at Red Bud Isle since June. Isolated positive tests for dihydroanatoxin have also be detected at Walsh Boat Landing in June and Jessica Hollis Park in March.
To date, the City of Austin has only detected toxins in mats of algae found growing on the bottom of the lake or floating on the surface. This means exposure would come through touching or swallowing visible algae. The City is aware of five dogs who died after swimming in Lady Bird Lake in 2019, and warning signs have been posted there for this reason.
In people, symptoms of exposure to harmful algae may include:
- Dermatologic signs or symptoms such as rash, irritation, swelling, or sores
- Gastrointestinal signs or symptoms
- Respiratory signs or symptoms
- Fever
- Headache
- Neurologic signs or symptoms
- Ear symptoms
- Eye irritation
In dogs, symptoms may include:
- Excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea
- Foaming at the mouth
- Jaundice and hepatomegaly
- Blood in urine or dark urine
- Stumbling
- Loss of appetite
- Photosensitization in recovering animals
- Abdominal tenderness
- Progression of muscle twitches
- Respiratory paralysis
The city encourages the public to call 3-1-1 or 512-974-2000 to report any illnesses in either people or pets from exposure to harmful algae. More information about harmful algae can be found online here.
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Scientist says toxic blue-green algae likely caused by cold weather
Is toxic algae the new normal in area lakes?
LCRA 'strongly urges' owners not let dogs touch algae in Highland Lakes
LCRA: Do not let dogs play near or ingest algae in Highland Lakes
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter