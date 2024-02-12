City of Austin pool season passes on sale starting today

City of Austin swimming pool season passes go on sale starting Monday, February 12.

The City charges a fee at its Regional Aquatic Facilities beginning during Austin ISD Spring Break through the end of October.

This year, the fees begin on Saturday, March 9.

Pool season passes include a parking pass.

Seasonal paid parking at Zilker Park and Barton Springs Pool starts on Friday, March 1 and continues through Labor Day, Monday, September 2.

Due to the Barton Springs Bathhouse Rehabilitation project, drivers will not be able to park on the north side of Barton Springs Pool starting on February 15. William Barton Drive will also be limited to emergency vehicles, construction deliveries, and vehicles needing accessible parking.

Barton Springs Pool will be closed Saturday, February 24 through Friday, March 8 for routine maintenance.