City of Austin pools to reopen with modified operations

Starting on Saturday, Sept. 26, some public pools in Austin will be reopening with modified operations.

Barton Springs, Big Stacy, Bartholomew, Deep Eddy, and Springwoods pools are set to reopen with a different fall schedule, with Barton Springs only being open from 5-8 a.m. To view the full pool schedule, click here.

The city says that with current staffing levels and a city-wide hiring freeze, there are no current plans to expand the modified operating schedule to include neighborhood pools. Splash pads will also not operate this year.

No reservations will be required at this time and no entry fees will be charged, says the city. Swimmers will only be allowed to use the toilet areas and sinks and are asked not to use the toilet areas as changing areas. Patrons are asked to come to the pool ready to swim.

Patrons are asked to limit their time at the pools to two hours. Once the pool is at capacity, new swimmers will be allowed on a one-in/one-out basis.

Patrons will be required to wear a mask upon entry. Masks can be removed while swimming or interacting with the water. Pool users are asked to practice social distancing and maintain six feet distance between them and other swimmers. Patrons will also be required to have their temperature checked before entry, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or greater will not be granted access to the facility.

Staff will also be collecting information for contact tracing. Patrons won't be required to show identification.

The City of Austin PARD Aquatics Division says it is adhering to recommendations of the CDC, the Austin Public Health Department, and StarGuard Elite and have established robust sanitation procedures.

To learn more about the city of Austin's pool schedules and procedures, click here.

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.