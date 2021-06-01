City of Austin shares requirements for issuing notices to vacate

The City of Austin has announced requirements for landlords intending to issue notices to vacation.

Beginning June 1, Austin landlords can issue notices to vacate to tenants who owe five or more months of rent payments and have exhausted all available rental assistance remedies, in accordance with an order issued by Mayor Steve Adler in April.

Landlords can submit proof to a presiding judge indicating they have registered with the city's RENT Program or another rental assistance program.

Landlords wishing to comply with the order through the city’s RENT Assistance Program must first:

Register as a Landlord on the RENT application portal

Complete and submit the Eviction Prevention Application to serve as documentation required by the mayoral order

The eviction moratorium for Austin-Travis County is still in place through August 1. The moratorium was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect people who are unable to pay rent and allow them to remain in their homes.

Austinites in need of rental assistance can still apply for help through the city's RENT Program.

Renters can find additional information on how to apply for rent assistance, including instructions, a how-to-apply video, frequently asked questions, and other application resources by going online, emailing AustinRENT@cvrassociates.com, or calling the RENT Call Center at 512-488-1397 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday.

The RENT Assistance Program also receives and accepts Video Relay Service (VRS) calls from people who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Those who speak Arabic, Chinese, Korean, Burmese, Urdu, or Vietnamese will be prompted to select their primary language and leave a voicemail. The call will be returned within 24-48 hours with an interpreter on the line.

