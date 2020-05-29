City of Austin to begin phased approach to reopening city offices, modifying services starting June 1

The City of Austin has developed and will begin a phased implementation to reopening city offices, modifying services, and ultimately reintegrating employees back into their physical workplaces.

Officials held a virtual news conference to go over the plan, which will have parts beginning June 1, and say they are also working to ensure that the public has safe access to services like spring-fed pools and libraries.

The City of Austin’s Human Resources Department collaborated with Austin Public Health and the local health authority, as well as many city departments, to develop and guide the reintegration plan.

RELATED: New risk-based guidelines released to help community stay safe during COVID-19 pandemic

Officials say every 28-days, data and work environments will be assessed to determine the next steps for introducing additional employees back into the workplace.

The plan is subject to change as the situation continues to be evaluated.

Advertisement

Under the current Austin-Travis County Stay Home, Work Safe orders, city staff continues to provide critical and essential community services and those not performing essential services are still urged to continue working from home.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Four city departments will resume certain services with modified operations as early as June 1. The departments and what they plan on doing are as follows:

Parks and Recreation Department (PARD)

Park amenities and facilities will reopen where the public and staff can implement self-protective protocols associated with cleaning and disinfecting equipment park features where both staff and patrons can practice social distancing.

The goal is to open certain swimming pools in June, contingent upon lifeguard staffing (click here to see list of pools and hours).

Pools may be added or removed from the scheduled based on staffing levels.

Splash pads will remain closed for the immediate future, but PARD will evaluate the local conditions regularly.

Swim lessons are still being reviewed.

Summer program operations will be delayed until July 6.

PARD intends to offer a free, modified summer camp program at approximately 20 locations for City of Austin community members only.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Austin Public Library (APL)

Starting June 1, APL will open all book drops. All libraries will remain closed to the public.

Starting June 8, APL will begin offering physical materials to customers via curbside service at 10 locations.

Animal Services Center (ASO)

Starting June 1, if staffing levels allow, ASO will offer on-site adoptions by appointment only. There will be two appointments scheduled every hour with availability from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday.

Austin Code Department

The following in-person services will reopen:

June 1 - Finance Cashier Office: Normal operations resume and the Cashier’s Office will be open to the public for in-person services from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 15 - Licensing and Registration Intake Office: All administrative hearings processes have been rescheduled to begin July 1, 2020.

As these City services resume operations, the public is still encouraged to wear face coverings and practice proper hygiene to help protect them and the community from COVID-19.

For more detailed information you can read the file below or you can go here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

__

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.