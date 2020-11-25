City of Austin to hold virtual Zilker Holiday Tree lighting

Like many other events across Central Texas, the City of Austin's annual Zilker Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony is going to be different this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony will be virtual this year, due to gathering restrictions, and will be streamed on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. Austinites can watch on the ATXN YouTube channel, the City of Austin's Facebook and Instagram pages, online or on TV through Spectrum, Grande Communications, and AT&T.

Special guests for the ceremony include host Quita Culpepper with KVUE, Austin Mayor Steve Adler, City Manager Spencer Cronk, the Austin Civic Wind Ensemble, and more. The winners of the Zilker Holiday Tree Art Contest will also be in attendance.

After the ceremony, the tree will then be lit nightly from 6 p.m. to midnight through Jan. 1 at Zilker Metropolitan Park.

In addition to the ceremony going virtual, no on-site access will be permitted this year due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. The city says that a perimeter will be installed to prevent access and gathering under or near the tree.

Parking lots and parking spaces near the tree will be closed and no vendors or amenities will be permitted on-site to discourage pedestrian traffic. Viewing of the tree will be allowed only while inside a vehicle from the roadway.

However, the Zilker Holiday Tree experience will be made available online, letting Austinites spin under the tree safely from home in their pajamas.

