City of Austin Utilities hosting annual community resource fair

City of Austin Utilities is hosting its annual Community Connections Resource Fair on Saturday.

This free event assists customers who need help with meeting basic needs, including paying utility bills. The resource fair gathers support from several civic and nonprofit organizations to share information, offer assistance and answer questions about saving money on utility bills and more.

Exhibitors from the city, county and state agencies and nonprofit organizations will be on hand to provide information about social services in our community.

Attendees can access on-site vaccinations and other health services and discover ways to lower monthly utility bills through the City of Austin’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP). Visitors can also enjoy free food, prizes and kids’ activities.

THe free event takes place on Saturday, May 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at LBJ Early College High School, 7309 Lazy Creek Dr., Austin, TX 78724.



For more information, click here.

