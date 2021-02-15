City of Austin website, Austin 3-1-1 down due to power outages

The City of Austin website and Austin 3-1-1 are down due to power outages and technical issues.

Officials say they are working to get the issues fixed as quickly as possible but no time frame was given.

Power outages are affecting many people across Austin as the severity of the weather and the condition of the electric grid has caused outages to longer than expected.

Customers experiencing an ERCOT-directed outage will remain out until conditions improve to serve critical loads and protect the overall reliability of the grid.

ERCOT is urging all Texans to conserve energy through Tuesday. The agency asks customers to take the following steps:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees

Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances

Avoid using large appliances

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of energy should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

