City of Austin website, Austin 3-1-1 down due to power outages

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin website and Austin 3-1-1 are down due to power outages and technical issues. 

Officials say they are working to get the issues fixed as quickly as possible but no time frame was given.

Power outages are affecting many people across Austin as the severity of the weather and the condition of the electric grid has caused outages to longer than expected.

Customers experiencing an ERCOT-directed outage will remain out until conditions improve to serve critical loads and protect the overall reliability of the grid.

Rotating power outages underway amid winter storm

Officials say that due to the severity of the weather and condition of the electric grid that rotating outages in the Austin Energy area are lasting longer than the expected duration

ERCOT is urging all Texans to conserve energy through Tuesday. The agency asks customers to take the following steps:

  • Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees
  • Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows
  • Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances
  • Avoid using large appliances
  • Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible
  • Large consumers of energy should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

