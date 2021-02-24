City of Austin website launched to help navigate winter storm repairs

The City of Austin has announced the launch of a website to help support local residents and business owners whose properties were damaged in the recent winter storm.

Visitors to austintexas.gov/atxrepairs will find information about plumbers, electricians, and other contractors; code compliance and service requests; the City of Austin’s emergency permitting process; homeowner’s funding assistance; and federal and local assistance programs.

The City of Austin is partnering with multiple governmental agencies and community groups to maintain the list of critical resources for Austin residents and business owners. Officials say city staff will update the website as new information and resources become available.

"Our top priority continues to be helping our community recover from the devastating effects of Winter Storm Uri," said Spencer Cronk, Austin City Manager, in a news release. "Launching austintexas.gov/atxrepairs is one of many tools implemented to help Austinites rebuild from last week’s storm. We believe providing this information in one easily accessible location will help our community repair their properties quickly and safely."