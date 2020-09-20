City of Austin's RISE 2.0 application to close Monday
AUSTIN, Texas - The city of Austin's Relief in a State of Emergency or RISE 2.0 fund application will close soon.
The application, which can be filled out online or over the phone, will be open until 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21. The online application can be accessed 24 hours a day and those wanting to apply over the phone can call 512-714-6950 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
(FOX 7 Austin)
RISE 2.0 funds, up to $10 million, will be distributed to individuals who apply and are chosen through a randomized selection process. Chosen applicants will receive $2,000 per household and applicants will need to provide their monthly income, and each applicant and household can only apply once, according to the city.
Eligibility Requirements:
- At or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level
- A resident of Austin or Travis County
- 18 years of age or older
- Experiencing hardship related to COVID-19
- Have not received other financial assistance in the past 30 days
After Monday's deadline, the city says the phone bank will remain open from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 to answer any questions from the public. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 6, the randomized application selection process will be completed, and applicants will be notified if they were selected or not.
Starting on Sept. 23 until Oct. 30, funds will be distributed in one of the following ways:
- Direct ACH bank transfer (individuals who choose this option will receive the funds sooner)
- Virtual Prepaid Card (sent via email)
- Mailed Prepaid Card
However, if those selected applied through the phone bank, they will receive the funds via a prepaid card distributed by El Buen Samaritano.
RISE 2.0 funds will be distributed by El Buen Samaritano and Family Independence Initiative (FII), who are responsible for operating a phone bank and a centralized application and distribution process with a secure online portal, says the city. FII will manage the randomized application selection process.
Approximately $1 million of the RISE 2.0 fund will be used for the administrative process to distribute the funds through third-party organizations, says the city. APH expects 4,500 households to benefit from the RISE 2.0 funds.
RISE 2.0 funds come after the original $15 million were awarded to 20 non-profits and social services agencies in May and June. Most of the funds distributed to the original 20 agencies have been exhausted. The following organizations received funds from the original RISE fund:
- Austin Area Urban League: $500,000
- Austin Diaper Bank: $206,000
- Austin Voices for Education and Youth: $450,000
- Caritas of Austin: $1,000,000
- Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $1,600,000
- Central Texas Food Bank: $2,000,000
- El Buen Samaritano: $500,000
- Equity Office (FII): $2,500,000
- Family ElderCare: $277,241
- FLCCT: $202,300
- Goodwill Industries of Central Texas: $1,255,487
- Meals on Wheels and More: $250,000
- No More No Mas: $120,000
- SAHELI: $1,000,000
- St. Vincent De Paul: $1,000,000
- Survive2 Thrive: $800,000
- The ARC of the Capital Area: $250,000
- Workers Assistance Program: $250,000
- Workers Defense Project: $400,000
- Wright House Wellness Center: $35,063
- Youth and Family Alliance: $376,046
For more information and updates on the fund, click here.
