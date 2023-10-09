Expand / Collapse search

City of Austin's search for next city manager moves forward

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Austin City Council
FOX 7 Austin

Austin's search for city manager continues

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the search for the next city manager is moving forward.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the search for the next city manager is moving forward.

Watson announced a city council committee will recommend "Mosaic Public Partners" as the search firm in charge of finding a new city manager.

This recommendation will be voted on by city council at the Oct. 19 meeting.

Austin City Council fires Spencer Cronk as city manager

City council members decided that Spencer Cronk had to go following the handling of the recent storm that left nearly 200,000 people without power.

Watson said the Mosaic has experience filling positions for the City of Austin. 

Interim city manager Jesus Garza has been on the job since the February firing of Spencer Cronk, for the city's response to a winter freeze and city-wide power outages.