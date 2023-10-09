City of Austin's search for next city manager moves forward

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said the search for the next city manager is moving forward.

Watson announced a city council committee will recommend "Mosaic Public Partners" as the search firm in charge of finding a new city manager.

This recommendation will be voted on by city council at the Oct. 19 meeting.

Watson said the Mosaic has experience filling positions for the City of Austin.

Interim city manager Jesus Garza has been on the job since the February firing of Spencer Cronk, for the city's response to a winter freeze and city-wide power outages.