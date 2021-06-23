City of Georgetown announces facility closings on July 5

The city of Georgetown says that city offices and facilities will be closed Monday, July 5 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The following facilities in Georgetown will be closed:

Airport management offices (terminal will be open), 500 Terminal Drive

Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive

City Hall, 808 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Council and Courts Building (including Municipal Court), 510 W. Ninth St.

Georgetown Art Center, 816 S. Main St.

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Parks and Recreation Administration, 1101 N. College St.

Planning Department, 809 Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Public Safety Operations and Training Center, Police Records and Fire Support Services offices, 3500 D.B. Wood RoadRecreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive

The following City facilities that typically have Sunday hours will be closed Sunday, July 4:

Airport Terminal, 500 Terminal Drive

Animal Shelter, 110 W.L. Walden Drive

Georgetown Art Center, 816 S. Main St.

Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Tennis Center, 400 Serenada Drive

Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

More details about other holiday closures for City facilities and services can be found here.

Pools Schedule for July 4 and 5

On Friday through Monday, July 2-5, the outdoor pools at Village and Williams Drive will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. each day.

The outdoor pool at the Recreation Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 2, and from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3. The outdoor Recreation Center pool will be closed Sunday and Monday, July 4 and 5.

The River Ridge pool will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5. It will be closed Friday through Sunday, July 2-4.

The outdoor splash pads at San Jose Park, Rabbit Hill Park, and downtown at Ninth and Main streets will be operating July 2-5.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

July 4 fireworks show

The Sertoma Club will provide a fireworks display in San Gabriel Park at dusk Sunday, July 4.

The fireworks display will begin at about 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the McMaster Athletic Fields on North College Street. Fireworks can be viewed from San Gabriel Park, VFW Park, and other areas in Georgetown. The city says that the best entrance to San Gabriel Park for the event will be via Morrow Street on North Austin Avenue.

Residents are asked to not bring dogs to the July 4 event.

GoGeo bus service

There will be no service Monday, July 5. GoGeo does not provide services on Sundays.

Regular solid waste and recycling collection

There will be regular solid waste and recycling collection for city customers on Friday and Monday, July 2 and 5. For questions about trash or recycling collection, residents can call Texas Disposal Systems at 512-930-1715.

The Collection Station at 250 W.L. Walden Drive will be open normal hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Monday, July 2 and 5.

Personal fireworks prohibited

By city ordinance, fireworks are not allowed in the city limits of Georgetown or within 5,000 feet of the city limits, unless they are used in a permitted display authorized by the Georgetown Fire Department.

This area outside city limits includes, but is not limited to, the neighborhoods of Cedar Hollow, Crystal Knoll, Escalera, Fountainwood, Indian Creek, Logan Ranch Road, Lost Rivers, Oak Crest, Olde Oak Estates, Serenada, Shady Oaks, Turtle Bend, and Woodland Park, and areas along D.B Wood Road.

Violations can lead to fines of up to $2,000 per firework. Some exemptions are permissible by City code.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Fireworks can be triggering for veterans and pets

Georgetown residents are reminded that loud noises like fireworks can be triggering for our veterans.

Residents are advised to make sure their dogs are secure inside their homes, particularly during the evenings of the holiday weekend. The city says that Georgetown animal control officers pick up several loose dogs around the Fourth of July and New Year’s holidays, many of whom are never reunited with their owners.

Advertisement

If your dog has a tendency to become anxious at loud noises, pet owners are asked to consider staying home with the animal, playing music in the house to drown out the noise of fireworks, and/or buying a product that "hugs" the dog. A veterinarian also may be able to provide a tranquilizer for the dog.