City of Georgetown lifting nonessential water use restrictions

Restrictions on nonessential use of water will be lifted at noon on February 23 for all City of Georgetown water customers. The city says its water has received storage capacity and returned to normal operations following the winter storm.

Water uses such as irrigation, washing vehicles, adding water to a pool, and industrial uses are permitted once the restrictions lift. However, leaving irrigation systems off and limiting other outdoor uses are still encouraged.

Officials say the restrictions will be lifted at noon is so that commercial businesses affected by the restrictions, such as carwashes, have time to staff for the day and to ensure they open at the same time, so as not to give businesses an unfair advantage.

"We are so grateful for everyone’s hard work limiting water use the past few days. Our water system recovered much quicker than anticipated, and we have returned to normal operations," City Manager David Morgan said in a news release. "The water and power outages many of our customers experienced during and after the winter storm last week were extremely challenging on all of us. The strength and goodwill you showed your neighbors and our crews working around the clock truly helped us all get through this."

Restrictions on outdoor water use started at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 and initially were scheduled to lift at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 24. The restrictions were put in place to allow the City’s water system time to recover from the effects of the subfreezing temperatures and power outages last week.

All boil water notices have been lifted for Georgetown water customers. The last boil water notice was lifted Monday after samples indicated that state drinking water standards were met.