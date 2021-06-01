City of Georgetown seeking applications for 2021-22 Sculpture Tour

The City of Georgetown says it is seeking entries for the 2021-22 Sculpture Tour.

Applications for the tour, which is a juried, year-long outdoor exhibit in the busy Georgetown Cultural District, will be accepted from 12:01 a.m. June 1 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 1. The city says applications are open to all professional artists over the age of 18.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Each sculptor may submit up to three sculptures for consideration. Eighteen sculptures will be selected by the city's Arts and Culture Board to be featured in the tour, which includes outdoor exhibits around the Square, at the Georgetown Public Library, the Georgetown Recreation Center, and Wolf Ranch Town Center.

Sculptures will be installed in November and will be on display until October 2022. Delivery and pickup are the artist’s responsibility, says the city and sculptures will be installed by city Parks and Recreation staff working with the artist.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

All sculptors with works selected to be in the tour will be awarded a cash prize, including $1,500 for first place, $1,000 for second, and $750 for honorable mention. All applicants will be notified of the board’s decision for inclusion in the tour in September and prize winners will be selected by the Arts and Culture Board in December.

Artists will be required to sign a Sculpture Tour contract, which includes a 25 percent commission to the City on any sculpture sold during the exhibit period.

Advertisement

For more information, including submission guidelines, click here.