City of Georgetown seeking feedback to improve watershed protection

The City of Georgetown is seeking feedback from residents in order to improve the protection of its natural waterway systems.

The results of the survey will be used to develop or improve education materials and programs Georgetown residents can use to help protect water quality.

"Our waterways, like Lake Georgetown and the San Gabriel River, aren’t just great recreation spots," stormwater management coordinator Tiffany Spicer said. "They also serve as homes to hundreds of species and provide drinking water from, through, and to Georgetown and other communities in the area. It’s important we know people’s understanding of these systems, their impacts, and our programs, so we can work together to protect these critical resources."

The survey will close on Friday, July 16.

The City says it has a Storm Water Management Program as required by state and federal regulations. The program describes the steps required to reduce pollutants in the City’s storm water.

The City’s existing programs and activities are designed to protect the environment and water quality. The survey results will be used to improve the program and community outreach.

More information can be found here.