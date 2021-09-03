City of Georgetown to host POPPtoberfest Oct. 1-3

The city of Georgetown will be hosting POPPtoberfest in October, filled with music, entertainment, family fun, and more than 75 arts and craft vendors.

The festival, this year’s rescheduled Red Poppy Festival, kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and runs through 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

"We’re hoping for perfect, fall weather for our POPPtober event," Tourism Manager Cari Miller said. "Georgetown may feel like a small town, but this is going to be a big party. Folks need to plan to arrive early, be patient, and be prepared to be amongst hundreds of people, especially Saturday night."

Event schedule

Dale Watson headlines Saturday night starting at 9:30 p.m. Two Tons of Steel and Brave Combo will open for Watson at 8:15 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.

Longtime festival favorite Dysfunkshun Junkshun is back for the Friday night concert at 7 p.m. The Peterson Brothers Band will perform 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is no admission charge for the concerts or other festival activities. Attendees can bring chairs and coolers, but no glass.

A Car Show is set for at 10 a.m. Saturday. On Sunday, attendees can check out the pet parade and meet City vehicles at 11 a.m.

The City of Georgetown will have a booth at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue for attendees to charge their devices, relax in the shade, and meet City staff.

The Kid’s Fun Zone is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Fun Zone is free and includes an obstacle course, a huge slide, a bounce house, a basketball game, and a toddler playground.

Event parking

The City is offering a variety of options for visitors to get to POPPtoberFest. Several free public parking lots will be available throughout downtown.

The Williamson County parking garage at Rock and Fourth streets and the public parking lot on Austin Avenue between Fifth and Fourth streets (next to The Monument Cafe) will be open during the festival at no charge. Public parking lots on Martin Luther King Jr. Street at West Eighth and West Sixth streets are also available at no charge.

Attendees are asked to be courteous when parking on neighborhood streets and avoid blocking driveways or parking in fire lanes. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed.

Handicap parking is available at the parking lot at 10th and Main streets.

The City parking lot at Sixth and Main streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30.

Free Saturday shuttle

A free shuttle will run 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The shuttle will pick up and drop off passengers at the First Baptist Church located at 1333 W. University Ave. The drop-off location is at the corner of Austin Avenue and Ninth Street.

There will be no GoGeo fixed-route bus services, says the city. People with a qualifying disability may receive paratransit services until 7 p.m. Friday. Eligible riders pay $2 per trip and must make a reservation 24 hours in advance. For more information, click here.

Street closures

Austin Avenue closes Friday morning and starting at 6 a.m. on Oct. 1, Austin Avenue will be closed from Sixth to Ninth streets. Traffic will be detoured to Rock Street due to the placement of the main festival stage. Austin Avenue will be closed through 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Other streets around the Courthouse Square will close at 6 a.m. on Oct. 1, to allow for vendor set-up. Streets around the Square will remain closed through 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

COVID-19 safety

Vendor tents will be spread out to at least 6 feet apart, allowing for increased social distancing between artists and attendees. The City will have hand-sanitizing stations throughout the festival.

While masks are not required outdoors or in City facilities, some private businesses may require them. Masks are encouraged whenever people cannot maintain 6 feet of social distance from others, regardless of vaccination status or whether indoors or outside.

Complimentary masks will be available at the Visitors Center at 103 W. Seventh St., and the City of Georgetown booth.

The City is asking festival attendees to:

Stay home if they are sick or think they might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19

Cover coughs and sneezes

Maintain at least 6 feet away from others not in their group

Wash/sanitize their hands frequently and thoroughly

Be respectful of the decisions of private business owners and individuals

For a complete schedule and more details, including information on parking and road closures, click here.

