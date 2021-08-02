City of Houston requiring employees to wear masks starting on Wednesday

article

The City of Houston says employees will now be required to wear a mask starting on Wednesday, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.



In a memo that was sent to city employees on Monday, Turner said, "all city employees able to medically tolerate a face-covering shall wear a face covering that fully covers the individual’s nose and mouth upon entering the city premises and while on city premises in an area where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain."

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 26 MORNING CHECK-IN DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTER!



The memo went on to say, "a city employee is not required to wear a face-covering while the employee is working alone in his or her offices or cubicle or in a cubicle or work area that has more than six feet from the next cubicle or work area."



"It is so very important that we remain vigilant in doing our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Turner said.



The announcement comes as the delta variant continues to be reported across the entire country.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP