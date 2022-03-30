City of Kyle conducting community survey for 2023 budget

The City of Kyle is inviting the community to fill out a survey to help guide its budget process for next year's city budget.

The survey will be open until April 4, 2022. Respondents must be at least 16 years old and a resident of the City of Kyle and only one survey can be submitted per person.

The purpose of this survey is to assist city leaders in developing priorities for the 2022-2023 budget, as well as address any areas of concern. Topics in the survey include accessibility and appearance of city parks, crime prevention, street and sidewalk maintenance, family entertainment and the possibility of a road bond issue in November.

Responses are completely confidential, says the city.

Residents who complete the survey by April 4 can email communicationsdept@cityofkyle.com to be entered to win a "Treat Yourself in Kyle" prize pack.

