City of Pflugerville announces fireworks plans for July 4

The City of Pflugerville says it is partnering again with Typhoon Texas to present a fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The display will serve as the grand finale to the waterpark's Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival, a three-day event of in-park entertainment and two nights of fireworks on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.

The July 4 fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. with optimal viewing from inside the 25-acre waterpark or at recommended parking and viewing locations of Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center, and the Costco location on Kelly Lane.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The July 4 fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. with optimal viewing from inside the 25-acre waterpark or at recommended parking and viewing locations of Hendrickson High School, Stone Hill Town Center, and the Costco location on Kelly Lane. (City of Pflugerville) Expand

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Those outside the waterpark can also tune their radios to 96.7 KHFI KISS FM to enjoy the 20-minute show as synchronized to patriotic music favorites, presented by the City. The July 4 fireworks show also will be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

Both fireworks shows will be launched from the field next to the waterpark at the intersection of SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway, which the city says is a central location ideal for viewing throughout Pflugerville.

Advertisement

Admission tickets for the three-day Red, White & Boom 4th of July Festival are available online.