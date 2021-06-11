City of San Marcos invites public to library dedication ceremony

The City of San Marcos to celebrate the recent expansion and remodel of the San Marcos Public Library building with a dedication ceremony on Friday, June 18 at 9:30 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public and tours of the building will be offered along with light refreshments.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Mayor Jane Hughson, Congressman Lloyd Doggett, Director of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission Mark Smith, and poet E.D. Watson will speak at the event. Library Director Diane Insley will serve as master of ceremonies.

The dedication ceremony marks the completion of the $14.75 million bond project approved by voters in 2017.

The expansion added 28,000 square feet to the building and new modernized spaces such as a teen room, makerspace, technology hub, and enclosed children’s area. The updated library also includes study rooms, conference rooms, and a meeting space with seating for up to 240 people.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"We’ve been waiting for years to see this project become a reality and we’re excited to officially welcome everyone to the new space," said Library Director Insley. "Our goal with the expansion was to deliver a contemporary space that meets the growing community’s needs, and I think it does that and more."

Advertisement

Work on the library expansion and remodel was completed within budget and the new facility was opened to the public on May 24, 2021.