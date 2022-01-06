City walk-in utility customer service centers temporarily reclosing

All walk-in utility customer service centers in the City of Austin will be temporarily closing to the public effective Friday, Jan. 7.

The city says the closures are in response to rising COVID-19 cases and the quickly spreading omicron variant. On Jan. 6, Austin Public Health decided to return to Stage 5 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines.

The closure will impact:

the North Utility Customer Service Center at 8716 Research Blvd, Suite 115

the South Utility Customer Service Center at 1901 W. William Cannon Dr.

The Rosewood Zaragosa Utility Customer Service Center at 2800 Webberville Road, Suite 110, which has been closed since March 2020, will remain closed.

Customers are encouraged to make City of Austin utility payments at www.coautilities.com or to call Customer Care at 512-494-9400 for service needs.

Additional options for customers needing to make payments while centers are closed include:

Paying at authorized locations, including most Austin H-E-B, Fiesta Mart, and Randall’s stores

Mailing a check or money order to P.O. BOX 2267, Austin, TX 78783-2267 or use a drop box location

By check or money order at payment drop boxes at 625 E. 10th St., 505 Barton Springs Rd., 8716 Research Blvd., Suite 115, and 1901 W. William Cannon Suite 100. Expect 3-5 business days for drop-off payments to process.

Quick Payment by phone at 1-833-375-4919.

Consumers can also click here for more information.

Consumers can also contact the Customer Care team at 512-494-9400 if they need any of the following services:

Make payment arrangements or determine eligibility for Customer Assistance Programs to help with utility bills

Reconnect utility services

Start or stop utility services

Spanish-speaking representatives are available.

