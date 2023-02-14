City warns windy conditions may affect weakened trees

Much of Central Texas is under a Wind Advisory until noon Tuesday, but high winds are expected on and off through Thursday.

City of Austin officials are warning that trees in the area are still weak from the ice storm and high winds could pose new issues including power outages.

Residents are urged to:

Be aware of their surroundings when out walking or in their yard.

Do not leave pets or children unsupervised under trees.

When possible, do not park vehicles under trees.

If tree branches do hit power lines, Austin Energy says crews are ready to respond.

To report outages, click on the "Report Outage" button on the Austin Energy power outage map, texting OUT to 287846 or calling 512-322-9100.