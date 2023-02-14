Central Texas weather: Rain moves out, warm and windy afternoon

Spring-like warmth is on the weather menu today to warm the heart on this Valentine's Day.

We have a Pacific front charging through the area pushing the rain out and eventually clearing the skies and drying out the air.

WIND ADVISORY til noon today as wind gusts reach 25 to 40 mph. City officials are warning that trees in the area are still weak from the ice storm and high winds could pose new issues including possible power outages.

At least the sun will be out and it's a warm wind sending highs into the mid to upper 70s today.

The Winter chill will return later this week as we track the next cold front coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local for you til 10 a.m.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

