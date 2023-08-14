Citywide microsurfacing to start in Kyle Aug. 21

Citywide microsurfacing is expected to begin in Kyle next week.

The City says Viking Construction will be microsurfacing roads to improve the appearance and life of the road beginning Monday, August 21 and going through Tuesday, August 29.

Work hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. All vehicles along the affected stretches of road must be moved before 8 a.m. the day of the microsurfacing.

Microsurfaced roads will also need to be closed after being treated, but will reopen after the coating has cured, which will take a few hours.

The city is asking residents not to drive or walk on the new surface until the crew has opened the street. Fresh coating can stick to car tires and paint. When the microsurfacing is "cured," the work crew will remove the cones or barricades.

Residents may also see works crews in their neighborhoods between Monday, August 14 and Friday, August 18 removing and grinding down pavement markings as well as patching and cleaning up street areas.

The microsurfacing schedule is currently set as follows:

Monday, August 21

Pond Lily Cove from Bottle Brush Dr. to the Cul-de-sac

Steeple Brush Cove from Bottle Brush Dr. to the Cul-de-sac

Indigo Cove from Sweet Gum Dr. to the Cul-de-sac

Bottle Brush Dr. from Crossvine Ln. and west to Pond Lily Cove

Bottle Brush Dr. from Steeple Brush Cove and north to Crossvine Ln.

Sweet Gum Dr. from Indigo Cove to Bottle Brush Dr.

Tuesday, August 22

Apricot Dr. from Sunnyside Dr. To Connor Elkins

Apricot Dr. from Connor Elkins to Claudell Dr.

Apricot Dr. from Claudell Dr. and northeast to Clematis Ct.

Apricot Dr. from Clematis Ct. and northwest to Waterleaf Blvd.

Apricot Dr. from Waterleaf Blvd. and west to Palmetto Cove

Apricot Dr. from Palmetto Cove and west to Gina Dr.

Matthews Ln. from Sunnyside Dr. To Connor Elkins

Matthews Ln. from Connor Elkins to Claudell Dr.

Wednesday, August 23

Apricot Dr. from Gina Dr. and south to Pauline Cove

Apricot Dr. from Pauline Cove and south to Sunnyside Dr.

Bottle Brush Dr. from Sweet Gum Dr. to Camelia Pkwy.

Bottle Brush Dr. from Pond Lily Cove and south to Bottle Brush Dr.

Sweet Gum Dr. from Bottle Brush Dr. and north to Sweet Gum Dr.

Outside lanes of Dacy Ln. from Bunton Creek Rd. to Downing Way

Thursday, August 24

Bottle Brush Dr. from Camelia Pkwy. to Steeple Brush Cove

Sweet Gum Dr. from Muscadine Dr. to Indigo Cove

Muscadine Dr. from N. Old Stagecoach Rd. to Sweet Gum Dr.

Inside lanes of Dacy Ln. from Bunton Creek Rd. to Downing Way

Friday, August 25

Turn lanes and crossovers of Kyle Pkwy. from Dacy Ln. to the traffic light at the Wal-mart entrance

Inside lanes of Dacy Ln. from Bunton Creek Rd. to Downing Way

Monday, August 28

Kyle Pkwy. from Dacy Ln. to the traffic light at the Wal-mart entrance

Tuesday, August 29

Clean up and patching as needed

This schedule could be adjusted based on weather, says the City.

For more information, click here.