Man charged with first-degree murder for East Austin homicide

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The Brief Clemente Garcia has been charged in the shooting of Nicholas Zarate Zarate was shot and killed in East Austin on March 23 Garcia is in custody on three charges, first-degree murder and two unrelated felonies from 2024



A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with an East Austin homicide from last weekend.

37-year-old Clemente Garcia is in custody on three charges, including the murder of 47-year-old Nicholas Zarate.

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What we know:

Detectives identified Garcia as the suspect in the March 23 shooting.

On March 24, he was found and arrested in the 7100 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard for unrelated felony warrants.

Garcia is in the Travis County Jail on three separate charges:

1 count of first-degree murder

1 count of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

1 count of third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

The aggravated assault and unlawful possession charges are from 2024 and each have a $10,000 bond. The murder charge does not have bond set according to Travis County jail records.

The backstory:

On March 23, just after 5 p.m., Austin police responded to a call about a disturbance and possible gunfire in the 4700 block of Loyola Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Zarate on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined he had been shot by someone who fled the scene on foot.