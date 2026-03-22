Man’s death in east Austin being investigated as city’s 16th homicide of 2026
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AUSTIN, Texas - A man’s death Sunday in east Austin is being investigated as the city’s 16th homicide of the year, according to police.
What we know:
Austin police Officer Aaron Townsend said authorities were called to the 4700 block of Loyola Lane about 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting or stabbing in the area.
Officers arrived and found the body of a man in his 40s, Townsend said.
Detectives have started gathering evidence and surveillance footage.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim was not released.
The Source: Information in this story came from Austin police.