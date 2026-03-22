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Man’s death in east Austin being investigated as city’s 16th homicide of 2026

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Published  March 22, 2026 8:22pm CDT
Austin
FOX 7 Austin
Austin police cruisers block the scene of a homicide on Loyola Lane on March 22, 2026. article

Austin police cruisers block the scene of a homicide on Loyola Lane on March 22, 2026. (FOX 7 Austin)

The Brief

    • A man in his 40s was found dead in the 4700 block of Loyola Lane, according to Austin police.
    • Authorities said they were called to the scene about 5 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting or stabbing in the area.
    • Detectives are investigating the death as Austin’s 16th homicide of the year.

AUSTIN, Texas - A man’s death Sunday in east Austin is being investigated as the city’s 16th homicide of the year, according to police.

What we know:

Austin police Officer Aaron Townsend said authorities were called to the 4700 block of Loyola Lane about 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting or stabbing in the area.

Officers arrived and found the body of a man in his 40s, Townsend said.

Detectives have started gathering evidence and surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.

The Source: Information in this story came from Austin police.

AustinEast AustinCrime and Public Safety