Man’s death in east Austin being investigated as city’s 16th homicide of 2026

article

The Brief A man in his 40s was found dead in the 4700 block of Loyola Lane, according to Austin police. Authorities said they were called to the scene about 5 p.m. Sunday after reports of a shooting or stabbing in the area. Detectives are investigating the death as Austin’s 16th homicide of the year.



A man’s death Sunday in east Austin is being investigated as the city’s 16th homicide of the year, according to police.

What we know:

Austin police Officer Aaron Townsend said authorities were called to the 4700 block of Loyola Lane about 5 p.m. after reports of a shooting or stabbing in the area.

Officers arrived and found the body of a man in his 40s, Townsend said.

Detectives have started gathering evidence and surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim was not released.