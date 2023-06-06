Climate activists spray-paint private plane in Germany

A climate-activist group spray-painted a private jet in orange in northern Germany Tuesday. Footage by the group showed the members spray-painting the jet while it sat on the runway.

Members of Last Generation also glued themselves to it at an airport in Sylt and unveiled banners that read "Your Luxury = Our Drought" and "Your Luxury = Our Crop Failures," local news reported.

Their actions were directed at Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Local news outlets reported that Germany’s Left Party chairman Martin Schirdewan called for a ban on private jets flying to Sylt.

Last year, the activists disrupted travel after some of its members glued themselves to the runway at the Brandenburg Airport in Berlin.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.