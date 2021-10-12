Coachella, Stagecoach reverse decision on vaccine mandate for festivals

article

Goldenvoice, the company behind the SoCal music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach, has reversed its decision to require proof of full vaccination for entry to its festivals after Oct. 1. In an updated health policy released Tuesday, the company said that festivalgoers will also be allowed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test as long as it's taken within 72 hours of the event.

Back in August, AEG Presents, the company that owns Coachella and Goldenvoice, said that they would be eliminating the negative COVID-19 test result option on Oct. 1, requiring all concertgoers and event staff to show proof of full vaccination.

"After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for negative covid test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination," Coachella wrote on its website.

"Thanks for coming along for the ride as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times so that we can get back to having ourselves a good time," Stagecoach officials wrote on Twitter.

According to Coachella's website, each Goldenvoice festival may have its own health policy.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Coachella returns to Indio for two weekends in April 2022, with weekend one being held on the 15th through 17th, and weekend two scheduled for the 22nd through 24th. Stagecoach, the country music festival held at the same location as Coachella in Indio each year, will return April 29 through May 1.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.