Man arrested after 8.5 kilos of cocaine found in ice chest

A man was arrested after he was found with about 8.5 kilos of cocaine in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said on July 7, around 4 p.m., deputies stopped a Toyota truck on I-10 at the 664 mile-marker for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, a deputy became suspicious that the vehicle was involved in smuggling illegal narcotics. So, he deployed his canine "Kolt" to conduct an exterior sweep of the vehicle.

Kolt alerted to the odor of illegal narcotics on an ice chest in the bed of the truck. The driver was found with about 8.5 kilos of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $850,000, hidden in the walls of the ice chest.

The driver, 31-year-old Gil Suarez Ignacio of Mexico, was arrested for felony cocaine possession and released to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.