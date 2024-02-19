Cock-fighting ring: Dozens of roosters seized in Caldwell County

Almost three dozen roosters were seized following an investigation into a large cock-fighting ring in Caldwell County.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office shared on Feb. 18 that they were working the ring in the 3090 block of Dry Creek Road in Lockhart.

Nine people have been detained in connection with the investigation.

Approximately 35 roosters were seized and 20 vehicles and one trailer were towed.

CCSO says this is an active and ongoing investigation.