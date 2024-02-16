$60K cash discovered in unusual spot of truck after traffic stop

More than $60,000 cash was discovered in an unusual spot in a truck after a traffic stop in Fayette County.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that the stop was conducted on February 14 at around noon on I-10 westbound at the 661 mile marker.

A drug interdiction investigator with the sheriff's office stopped a 2015 white Ford truck for traffic violations.

Cash money seized after traffic stop is seen in photo provided by Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck gave the investigator consent to search the truck and while searching, the investigator found large speaker boxes under the rear seat.

The investigator used an X-ray scanner and discovered there were bundles in the speakers.

After opening up the speaker boxes, the bundles turned out to contain cash.

Luis Angel Castillo, Jr. courtesy Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

Other members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office assisted and arrested 24-year-old Luis Angel Castillo, Jr.

Castillo, Jr. has been charged with felony money laundering and was transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.

Officials say the total amount of money seized was $60,040.00 in cash.