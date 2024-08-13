Austin man sentenced for stalking, child pornography

An Austin man was sentenced to a dozen years in prison for stalking and child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 41-year-old Cody Brownlow pleaded guilty in May and received his punishment in a St. Louis federal court on Tuesday, August 13.

The investigation into Brownlow began in 2022 after he sent threatening and vulgar phone messages to an ex-girlfriend and her adult daughter. Some of those messages included files containing child pornography.

MORE STORIES:

Two other ex-girlfriends, and one of the woman's new boyfriend, said they experienced the exact same type of harassment.

A May 2023 raid of Brownlow's Austin home resulted in the seizure of his electronics. On those devices, authorities found thousands of images of child sexual abuse and several videos.

Brownlow was sentenced to 12 years in prison.