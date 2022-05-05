Comal ISD student artwork showcased, honored at New Braunfels Art League

The New Braunfels Art League recently showcased Comal ISD student artwork during its 2022 Teen Spring Gallery Show.

Seven pieces from Comal ISD middle and high school art students received first place honors in their categories.

One piece, titled "Night Time Playfulness" by Canyon Lake High School student Trinity Bailey, took home Best of Show, with the judge commenting "Wonderful use of several media, beautiful colored pencil technique and color choices," says Comal ISD.

"Night Time Playfulness" by Canyon Lake High School student Trinity Bailey took home Best of Show. (Comal ISD)

First place honorees

"Flow" by Priscilla Velazquez, Memorial Early College High School, Drawing Media, graphite – Judge’s comment, "Wonderful values and blending in this piece. Great job!"

"Untitled" by Alexander Grimaldo, Smithson Valley High School, Digital medium, photography and digital art – Judge’s comment, "Beautiful work! Wonderful colors and forms. I know how difficult this is to do on the computer."

"Neverending Emotions" by Madison Haning, Canyon Lake High School, Painting Media, acrylic and Sharpie – Judge’s comment, "Well balanced composition and nice use of lines and colors."

"Never Forget" by Olivia Ann Weiser, Spring Branch Middle School, Painting Media-middle school, acrylics – Judge’s comment, "Nice representation of an elephant, wonderful use of shapes and values. The splatter added a nice sense of excitement."

"Conflicted Interest" by Nicholas Henderson, Smithson Valley Middle School, Drawing Media-middle school, Pencil – Judge’s comment, "Great tittle, matches a great drawing and you used a variety of values."

"Wired" by Cannon Edwards, CLHS, 3D media, wire and wood base – Judge’s comment, "Wonder form and use of lines."

"Rusty" by Jacob Abrusley, Church Hill Middle School, 3D media, Longhorn red clay and amaco glaze – Judge’s comment, "True to name: Rusty – nice glaze and great forms. Shows skill levels about your age group."

"Wired" by Canyon Lake HS student Cannon Edwards won first place in its category. (Comal ISD)

Second place, third place and honorable mention awards:

