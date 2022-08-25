Community chophouse Maie Day at South Congress Hotel

New community chophouse Maie Day at the South Congress Hotel is hoping to serve as a daily festival of food and community for both those living in Austin and those just here for a visit.

The restaurant opened on May 1 and comes from Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek. It's the second collaboration between New Waterloo and MaieB Hospitality.

The name for Maie Day might sound familiar because one of Fojtasek's other restaurants is Olamaie, a name that has been in his family for six generations and includes his beloved grandmother, mother and daughter.

The restaurant's interior is designed to bring warmth and allow the food and people to shine. It features murals from local artist Xavier Schipani.

Maie Day is open Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There's a new happy hour menu, available Tuesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., which is inspired by the nostalgia of the classic steakhouse with a South Congress flair.

Happy hour guests can enjoy $12 signature cocktails, $2 off beer and wine by the glass, as well as 1/2 priced bottles of wine.

Snacks include select Maie Day favorites such as oysters (North American oysters, tabasco, mignonette, lemon, horseradish), Kennebec Fries (loaded fries with Maie Day sauce, ketchup, cheddar, monterey jack, bacon, chive and pickled jalapeños), Gimme Burger (double Wagyu, double American cheese, shredduce, onion, tomato, pickles, Gimme sauce), and many more.

To view the full happy hour selection, go to Maie Day's website.