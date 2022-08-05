Community Wildfire Defense Grant applications now open

Eligible Texas communities can now apply for a federal grant to help plan for and mitigate wildfire risks.

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant, administered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, offers financial assistance to at-risk local communities for the development of Community Wildfire Protection Plans and associated mitigation projects.

The grant will provide funding for two primary objectives: the development and revision of Community Wildfire Protection Plans, and the implementation of projects described in a Community Wildfire Protection Plan less than 10 years old.

Entities eligible to apply are:

Local governments representing communities in an area with a risk of wildfires

Native American tribes

Nonprofit organizations including homeowner associations that assist such communities

State forestry agencies

Eligible applicants may apply for grant funding for a project proposal to be conducted on local government, state government, tribal, homeowner association and privately owned lands, provided the project proposal directly reduces wildfire risk to a community.

There is no minimum federal funding limit for projects and the maximum amount of funding awarded to any one community or tribe is:

$250,000 for the creation or updating of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan

$10 million for projects described within a Community Wildfire Protection Plan less than 10 years old

Cost-share is required for all applications funded under the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program. The cost-share rates for this program are:

Not less than 10 percent for development or revision of a Community Wildfire Protection Plan; and

Not less than 25 percent for project implementation as described in a Community Wildfire Protection Plan no more than 10 years old.

Potential applicants are recommended to attend the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Webinar for Southern states on August 9 at 9 a.m. CST. Instructions for registration can be found here.

The closing date for applications is October 7.