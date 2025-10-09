Concerned community members protest proposed Austin ISD school closures

The Brief Parents are voicing their concerns over Austin ISD's proposed consolidation plan AISD The school district says they're facing a $19.7 million budget shortfall To help, they have to close 13 schools, and implement other changes to programs, boundaries and transportation routes.



Ahead of an Austin ISD board of trustees meeting on Thursday, concerned community members gathered to protest a proposed consolidation plan.

Over a hundred students, parents and teachers showed up to Austin ISD headquarters with hand-painted signs and a lot of spirit, to speak out against potential school closures the district is considering.

Almost immediately, the group was asked to move beyond the fence that separates the school district property from the neighboring highway.

Parents voice concerns

What they're saying:

Hanna Owens, a parent of four Maplewood Elementary school students, says that's in line with the way she feels the community is being treated.

"It's a physical representation of how much we've been pushed aside," said Owens. "They're looking at a bottom line. They're not necessarily looking at what could be best for our many beautiful, vibrant communities."

The school district says they're facing a $19.7 million budget shortfall, and that the draft consolidation plan presented to school board trustees will result in $20 million in immediate savings, as well as additional long-term savings on operations and transportation.

To do that, they have to close 13 schools, and implement other changes to programs, boundaries and transportation routes.

Owens says the proposal to close the schools came out of the blue.

"We are meeting all the criteria that's been placed before us, by AISD, by TEA, by education in Texas, we're meeting all the metrics, and for some reason, that's still not enough, and that's definitely disappointing and heartbreaking and surprising," she said.

Protesters say the school district has not presented any data that shows that the closures are needed nor did they provide any alternative ways to cut costs, and some worry that they're not taking into consideration the potential harms.

Staff, too, say the communication with the district has not been the best, and many faculty members are concerned about losing their jobs if the consolidation plan goes into effect.

"I'm a TA, I don't know where I'm going after this, and that's probably the scariest part," said Ivana Bronstrup, a teaching assistant with Bedichek Middle School. "I wanted to work with AISD because this was supposed to be a stability job, and it's not stable anymore."

Parents and teachers alike say they will continue to fight for their communities and for their schools.

"We have students that their heart and soul is being poured into Bedichek every single day," said Bedichek Middle School Band Director Andria Hyden. "I drive an hour every day to work and home from work, and that is why I do it, because of these kids, because of who I work with, who I work for. And if it means fighting till the bitter end to keep us open, then that's what we're going to do."

What's next:

Austin ISD trustees are expected to make a final decision on the consolidation plan on November 20.

In the meantime, the district says there will be engagement opportunities for members of the community to make their voices heard on the matter.