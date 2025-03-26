Concordia University Texas and ACC launch transfer program

The Brief Austin Community College, & Concordia University Texas launch transfer program The pathway launch ‘Rise at ACC, shine at CTX’ allows students to transfer up to 90 credits toward a four-year degree



Austin Community College and Concordia University Texas are partnering up to offer students a new transfer opportunity.

What they're saying:

"One of the things that I really love about this partnership is how seamless the transfer process is," says Iza Castillo, Director of Admissions at Concordia University Texas.

"Our idea was to implement more pathways for these students, to make it more accessible for them to transfer and have an idea as to what direction they were going in," says Castillo.

The backstory:

Through the program, ACC students can transfer to one of many Concordia's pre-established pathways.

"We have transfer counselors ready to advise students and help them navigate the application process and their degree plan," says Castillo.

Zach Greenburg, a current junior at Concordia, transferred from ACC to Concordia to study business administration. He says transferring from a community college to a four-year college was an adjustment for him and thanks to the program it helped him figure out which courses worked best for his career path.

"My first semester in the fall here, Concordia and the spring I have, you know, there's like 10 or 20 people that I have multiple classes with. So it's great to walk around and see them and say hi. And so, yeah, just basically get to know all the students, all the administrators and all your professors," says Greenburg.

What's next:

The initiative will continue expanding with new pathways, ensuring more students have opportunities to build on their education.

To learn more about transfer opportunities, visit austincc.edu/transfer.

The Source: Information from Austin Community College website as well as FOX 7 Austin's Jessica Rivera's interviews with Director of Admission at Concordia University Texas Iza Castill and Concordia University Texas junior Zach Greenburg.



