Confederate statue finds home at Houston Museum of African American Culture

The more than 100-year-old Confederate bronze statue called the Spirit of the Confederacy was removed from a downtown park in June.

While most people might want to destroy it and forget about it, John Guess Jr. CEO of The Houston Museum of African American Culture wants people to remember it talk about it and heal from it.

"This museum is based on difficult conversations," Guess said. "We are multi-cultural on race geared towards that common future you don't get to that common future without discussions."

Guess says the statue represents a philosophy, not a person.

An inscription on the statues reads to all heroes of the south who fought for the principles of states rights.

"This is one of those efforts to rewrite history to say that the Civil War had nothing to do with slavery it's all about civil rights," said Guess. "We know that's different having this monument allows us to say really? Come on let's talk about it."

In an ironic twist of fate, the statue faces a collection of eye sculptures by Black Houston artist Bert Long Jr.

"Now this statue is under the gazes," Guess said. "It's not hidden it's not undercover we're watching you."

