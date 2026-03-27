Louisiana man arrested, charged in connection to 2024 deadly NE Austin shooting

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The Brief A Louisiana man was arrested and charged with murder Officials said he was wanted in connection with a shooting at Bartholomew Park in Austin on April 17, 2024 The man was arrested in Louisiana and is awaiting extradition to Texas



A Louisiana man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly Northeast Austin shooting in 2024.

What we know:

Catrailon Trevarius Jarrell, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a shooting that happened at Bartholomew Park in Austin on April 17, 2024.

According to an affidavit, police found a victim in a vehicle near the basketball court with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant for Jarrell was issued in October 2025. Austin police then requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in Austin to find and arrest Jarrell, who was known to be in Baton Rouge.

On March 25, the Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, arrested Jarrell after a barricade incident. Officials said he locked himself in an attic of a home in the 6700 block of Royal Oaks Ct in Zachary, Louisiana.

Jarrell was booked into the Eastern Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is awaiting extradition to Texas.