Congregation Beth Israel to host High Holiday services for first time since 2021 fire

Work on Congregation Beth Israel’s new, temporary sanctuary has completed just days ahead of the Jewish High Holidays.

On Oct. 31, 2021, days before the congregation was set to hold post-COVID in-person services again, a man set fire to the sanctuary. He was later charged with arson.

"I think I can safely say we were horror-struck, and it was like a body blow," said Laura Corman, chair of the transitional sanctuary project and former president of CBI. "This is our worship home, and someone set where we worship on fire out of hatred."

The following months turned into two years of grieving, then planning and working. Some services were held at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in North Austin during the transition period.

"Part of being in this community has been dealing with as a member, as a leader, my own sadness and anger and grief and processing what that hurt looks like," said Jake Cohen, executive director of CBI. "And then I'm so blessed to be able to say we've turned so much of that into joy and into coming together as a community and not just with support from inside of CBI, but also from across the city of Austin, from our city council, from across the state, the country."

Over the past couple of years, Cohen said the congregation has received around $600,000 in donations. Remodeling of the new sanctuary costs roughly $1 million. Repairing the new sanctuary could cost millions of dollars.

After finding asbestos and dealing with other complications due to the fire, the old sanctuary is still a work in progress. The congregation will meet in the new, temporary sanctuary for now as they fundraise and decide what to do in regard to the older sanctuary.

The new sanctuary features stained-glass panels that were salvaged from the original sanctuary, menorahs from the original Congregation Beth Israel that date back to the 1800s and shattered glass from the fire that has been turned into an 'eternal flame.'

"We decided that we would turn this horrible anti-Semitic act into the flame of Judaism. This eternal light represents our faith," said Corman. "The space may change. Everything may change, but the heart of Judaism is the flame."

The piece was created by Waco-based Stanton Studios.

"One of the themes of Rosh Hashanah is this idea of renewal, and part of that is renewing our commitment and dedication to community and being together as Jewish people and being a part of the Jewish community as a whole," said Rabbi Kelly Levy. "So being in our space, in our own space, that has been a beloved home to so many for so many years is extra sweet and wonderful because it means that we're renewing that sense of Jewish peoplehood and community all at the same time."

Rosh Hashanah begins the evening of Sept. 15. Yom Kippur begins on Sept. 24. Details on services can be found here.