Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat
AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package.
Police say there is no threat.
The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.
FOX 7 crews were there as police removed the package from the area near the trail.
Again, the roadway has reopened and police have determined there is no threat.