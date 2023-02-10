Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat

The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package.

Police say there is no threat.

The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

FOX 7 crews were there as police removed the package from the area near the trail.

Again, the roadway has reopened and police have determined there is no threat.