Congress Ave. Bridge reopens, police say 'suspicious package' is not a threat

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:59PM
Austin
Suspicious package removed from near the trail in Downtown Austin

The Congress Ave. Bridge was closed while police investigated a suspicious package. The bridge has since reopened.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic after police located and secured a reported suspicious package.

Police say there is no threat.

The road was shut down between Cesar Chavez and Barton Springs Road as a precautionary measure around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

FOX 7 crews were there as police removed the package from the area near the trail.

Again, the roadway has reopened and police have determined there is no threat.