Congress back in session after pro-Trump rioters storm U.S. Capitol

The US Capitol building has been secured and Congress is back in session after pro-Trump rioters stormed the building earlier this afternoon.

Trump supporters swarmed the Capitol for a rally, but it quickly escalated into chaos. Thousands of pro-Trump rioters forced their way into the US Capitol while the House and Senate were in the midst of ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump.

"We had stormed into the chambers inside," said one pro-Trump rioter. As a result, the Capitol building went into lockdown and halted session.

"We tore through the scaffolding, through flashbangs and tear gas and blitzed the doorway through all the chambers just trying to get into Congress or whoever we could get into and tell them that we need some kind of investigation into this," said the pro-Trump rioter.

Police say one woman was shot during this incident, and she has died.

Rep. Chip Roy says these rioters must face consequences. "It's unfortunate. The fact of the matter is, you've got people here who are breaking the law, they've cracked in the Capitol, they need to be prosecuted, anybody who hurt anybody, those who just trespass, they need to be prosecuted for breaching the peace here," he said.

Sometime after, President Trump took to Twitter to tell his own supporters to go home, but still pushed unfounded claims of election fraud that have been debunked time and again.

Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have deleted his response video for violating policies. Twitter and Facebook have also locked President Trump’s account.

"I think these protesters have been fed a steady diet of lies. We cannot go forward like this. We have to be able to respect and talk to one another over our differences, and try to be Americans first," said Rep Lloyd Doggett.