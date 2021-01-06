Facebook, Twitter remove Trump video calling violent supporters 'very special'

As chaos unfolded after demonstrators violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, both Facebook and Twitter removed a video of President Trump responding to a mob of rioters that forced lawmakers to hide. Both companies later placed a temporary block on the president's account.

Facebook called it an "emergency situation" and removed the president’s video an hour after it was posted, according to a tweet from the social media company’s president.

"This is an emergency situation and we are taking appropriate emergency measures, including removing President Trump’s video," Guy Rosen wrote. "We removed it because on balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence."

CHAOS: Pro-Trump rioters make selves at home inside Capitol, sitting behind desks, making off with podiums

Facebook later said it placed a 24-hour block on Trump's account, according to a statement obtained by Yahoo.

"We've assessed two policy violations against President Trump's Page which will result in a 24-hour feature block, meaning he will lose the ability to post on the platform during that time," a Facebook spokesperson said, per Yahoo.

Advertisement

In the video, which was issued more than two hours after demonstrators clashed with Capitol police, Trump urged his supporters to go home but also continued to repeat false claims about the presidential election.

"We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said. "It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now."

The same video was first restricted on Twitter and users were unable to react to it. It was eventually removed entirely with a link to learn more about their policy guidelines.

Twitter later said Trump’s account will be locked for 12 hours after pulling the video and two additional tweets. They said future violations could result in permanent suspension.

"Our public interest policy -- which has guided our enforcement action in this area for years -- ends where we believe the risk of harm is higher and/or more severe," the company tweeted from their @TwitterSafety account.

MORE: 1 shot dead after pro-Trump mob storms Capitol, breaking windows and violently clashing with police

Twitter began placing labels on Trump’s tweets that made incorrect claims about voter fraud throughout the 2020 election. The actions taken Wednesday appear to be the first time Twitter has removed a tweet due to "a risk of violence."

Trump had encouraged his supporters to come to Washington D.C. as Congress met to formally approve President-elect Joe Biden’s win. At a rally earlier Wednesday, he had urged supporters to march to the Capitol and told them to "get rid of the weak Congress people."

Keep up with the news by downloading KTVU's news app and subscribing to our newsletter