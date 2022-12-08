Congressional Progressive Caucus elects Greg Casar to leadership position

Congressman-elect Greg Casar has been elected to a leadership post in the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Casar, who easily won election to the newly-redrawn District 35 in the U.S. House of Representatives, will be the CPC Whip which is the third-highest ranking leadership position for the group. He ran unopposed.

The caucus will have its largest number of members in its history, 103, when the 118th Congress starts.

Casar becomes the youngest-ever member to serve in the CPC’s top leadership positions. As the Whip, he will ensure CPC’s members work together to achieve the Caucus’ priorities.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) was elected Chair of the CPS and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) will be the Deputy Chair.

Other CPC members from Texas include Rep. Lloyd Doggett, Rep. Veronica Escobar, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, and Rep.-Elect Jasmine Crockett.