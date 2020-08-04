Construction begins along NB I-35, near SH 45 North, to address bottleneck

The Texas Department of Transportation has started construction on I-35, from Grand Avenue Parkway to SH 45 North in Travis County.

The project is intended to reduce bottlenecks along this busy stretch of roadway by reversing the northbound I-35 entrance and exit ramps. The increase in traffic volumes in the area has created a backup for those trying to enter and exit the highway.

“I-35 at SH 45 North is a key intersection that connects the surrounding communities of Cedar Park, Pflugerville and Round Rock to Austin,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson in a news release. “Reversing the entrance and exit ramps will improve safety and mobility for motorists on both the northbound main lanes and the frontage road.”

TxDOT says by reversing the northbound I-35 ramps between Grand Avenue Parkway and SH 45 North, it will help reduce traffic cueing along the northbound I-35 main lanes.

Additional project improvements include extending entrance and exit lanes, installing high-mast lighting, and making improvements at the intersection of Picadilly Drive and the I-35 Frontage Road.

The $8.2 million project is funded by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT.

