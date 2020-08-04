Three arrested and charged in death of North Austin ice cream man

The Austin Police Department says that three men have been arrested in connection to the death of Adelaido Bernabe Urias. The three have been charged with capital murder.

On June 23rd, 68-year-old Urias was pushing his small ice cream cart around the Serena Park Apartments off of West Rundberg Lane when police say three men attempted to rob him at gunpoint and then shot him.

Urias fought for his life in a hospital and on July 1st he died from his injuries. Well known as the ice cream man in the area, Urias began selling ice cream during the pandemic after being laid off from work. Anything he earned he would send home to his wife and daughter in Mexico.

APD says it plans to release more details and suspect booking photos later today.

