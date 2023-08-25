2 people seriously injured after falling from third floor of construction site: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - Two people are seriously injured after falling from the third floor of a construction site in south Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS).
Around 3:22 p.m., ATCEMS said medics responded to 1333 Shore District Drive where they say at two people fell from the third story of a construction site.
Both patients have been declared trauma alerts.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.